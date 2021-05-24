UGA basketball adds transfer from Gonzaga

Aaron Cook will play a 6th season of college basketball at UGA after spending last year at Gonzago, along with the previous four at Southern Illinois.
Aaron Cook/Twitter
UGA basketball added another transfer as the massive turnover from last year’s roster continues.

Aaron Cook, who played last season at Gonzaga and the previous four years at Southern Illinois, announced his intentions to play at UGA via Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Cook is a point guard and averaged 4.2 points and 1.6 assists this past season at Gonzaga.

If you’re keeping track, UGA has lost 9 players to the NCAA transfer portal since last December, including four of five starters. On the flip side, Bulldogs coach Tom Crean has replenished the talent pool by adding 10 new players, including five transfers.

In three seasons under Crean, UGA has posted a 41-49 overall record, including 14-40 in the SEC.

