ATHENS — Georgia basketball play host to Georgia Tech on Nov. 14 this upcoming season in the 201st meeting of the Peach State rivalry known as “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.”

It will be a big weekend in Athens, for certain, as UGA plays host to Texas at Sanford Stadium in football the next day.

The basketball Bulldogs, already projected as a No. 10-seed in next year’s NCAA tournament by ESPN bracketology, won last year’s game against the Yellow Jackets, 77-69, at Georgia Tech’s Mcamish Pavilion en route to a 20-13 season.

The Bulldogs have won seven of the past nine meetings against Georgia Tech.

Coach Mike White’s 2025-26 squad return a nucleus from last season’s team, which reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

Starters Blue Cain and Dylan James return, in addition to fan-favorite Somto Cyril, a hulking 6-foot-11, 260-pound presence.

Georgia had an impressive transfer portal haul, including forward Kannon Catchings (BYU) and Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ross.

UGA’s incoming freshman class is also noteworthy, including Jacob Wilkins, son of former Georgia all-time great and NBA star Dominique Wilkins, and 6-8 IMG post Kareem Stagg.

Georgia won a record 15 games at Stegeman Coliseum last season, improving to 41-13 during White’s previous three years leading the program.