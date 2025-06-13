ATHENS — Georgia basketball will be bouncing into the ACC-SEC Challenge this season in the state of Florida.
The Bulldogs will play at Florida State on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
Georgia is 2-0 in “Challenge” outings with wins over the Seminoles in 2023 and over Notre Dame last season.
The Bulldogs came from 17 points down with 6:37 left to beat Florida State in Tallahassee in 2023 and dominated the Irish at Stegeman Coliseum, 69-48 last season.
The ACC-SEC Challenge matchup is one of four games games on next season’s schedule that has been announced.
The others:
• Nov. 14 vs. Georgia Tech (Athens)
• Nov. 21 vs. Clemson, Va.Tech or Xavier (Charleston, S.C.)
• Nov. 23 vs. Clemson, Va.Tech or Xavier (Charleston, S.C.)
• Dec. 2 at Florida State (Tallahassee)
Coach Mike White enters his fourth season after leading the Bulldogs into the NCAA tournament for the first time in 10 years last season.
The other ACC/SEC Challenge Games
Dec. 2
Florida at Duke
North Carolina at Kentucky
Miami (Fla.) at Ole Miss
Missouri at Notre Dame
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Tennessee at Syracuse
Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
Dec. 3
Clemson at Alabama
Louisville at Arkansas
N.C. State at Auburn
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
LSU at Boston College
Virginia at Texas
SMU at Vanderbilt.