ATHENS — Georgia basketball will be bouncing into the ACC-SEC Challenge this season in the state of Florida.

The Bulldogs will play at Florida State on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Georgia is 2-0 in “Challenge” outings with wins over the Seminoles in 2023 and over Notre Dame last season.

The Bulldogs came from 17 points down with 6:37 left to beat Florida State in Tallahassee in 2023 and dominated the Irish at Stegeman Coliseum, 69-48 last season.

The ACC-SEC Challenge matchup is one of four games games on next season’s schedule that has been announced.

The others:

• Nov. 14 vs. Georgia Tech (Athens)

• Nov. 21 vs. Clemson, Va.Tech or Xavier (Charleston, S.C.)

• Nov. 23 vs. Clemson, Va.Tech or Xavier (Charleston, S.C.)

• Dec. 2 at Florida State (Tallahassee)

Coach Mike White enters his fourth season after leading the Bulldogs into the NCAA tournament for the first time in 10 years last season.

The other ACC/SEC Challenge Games

Dec. 2

Florida at Duke

North Carolina at Kentucky

Miami (Fla.) at Ole Miss

Missouri at Notre Dame

Oklahoma at Wake Forest

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Tennessee at Syracuse

Texas A&M at Pittsburgh

Dec. 3

Clemson at Alabama

Louisville at Arkansas

N.C. State at Auburn

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

LSU at Boston College

Virginia at Texas

SMU at Vanderbilt.