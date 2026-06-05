Georgia basketball will host Boston College in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Per Rothstein, the game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 1. No tip-off time or broadcast schedule for the game has been announced.

This will mark just the second time ever that Georgia will face Boston College, with the previous matchup coming back in 1968 when the Eagles edged out an 89-83 win.

While the two schools have this matchup locked in, there is a chance they could meet multiple times next season. Both teams are scheduled to participate in the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando alongside UCF, Cincinnati and additional teams to be announced when the full field is released.

Georgia has fared quite well in the ACC/SEC Challenge since coach Mike White’s first season back in 2022-23: currently 3-0 with wins over Florida State and Notre Dame.

White’s first win came back in 2023 when the Bulldogs went to Tallahassee for the first of two trips in three years and beat FSU 68-66. Since that dramatic win, UGA has handled its last two ACC opponents, beating Notre Dame 69-48 in 2024 and 107-73 over the Seminoles in 2025.

But with this year’s game played at Stegeman Coliseum, Georgia carries a significant advantage. Under White, the Bulldogs are 55-17 all-time at home, including a perfect 36-0 record against non-conference opponents.

Boston College tallied an 11-20 (4-14 ACC) overall record last year and will head into this season under former UConn assistant coach Luke Murray, who was hired back on March 26.

The Bulldogs are now confirmed to face multiple ACC opponents next season, with hopes of boosting its non-conference schedule. Already, UGA will visit North Carolina on Nov. 13, at Georgia Tech on a date to be named later, and a massive showdown in the 2026 Jimmy V Classic against reigning ACC champion Duke at Madison Square Garden.