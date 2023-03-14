Georgia women’s basketball opens NCAA tourney in Iowa City against Florida State on Friday

The No. 10-seed Lady Bulldogs play No. 7-seed Florida State at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.

ATHENS — Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson will have come full circle — again — when the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins on Friday.

Georgia is 8-0 all time against the Seminoles with the most recent meeting coming in the second round of the 2011 NCAA tourney.

There will be more familiarity for Abrahamson-Henderson with the Lady Bulldogs playing in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Georgia head coach player her college basketball at UGA in Athens from 1985-87 — winning an SEC title in 1986 — before transferring to Iowa from 1988-90, where she played on two Big Ten championship teams.

The focus this week, of course, will be on this Lady Bulldogs team that has won eight of its past 11 games rolling into the tourney.

Abrahamson-Henderson, in her first year leading the Georgia program, has built one of the best defensive squads in the league.

The Lady Bulldogs led the SEC in steals (10.4 per game) and turnover margin (plus-3.78) this season and were second in turnovers forced (20.2 per game).