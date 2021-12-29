Georgia basketball faces final game against Gardner-Webb prior to SEC play in 2022
ATHENS – Georgia basketball will look to win its final game prior to SEC play against Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
UGA coach Tom Crean spoke on his team’s preparation for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7) while also keeping a focus on the tough conference schedule looming.
“The bottom line is just getting a feel for how the (SEC) teams are playing, how fast they’re playing, how deep they are, what they’re running,” Crean said. “Trying for about two days of the break to really dive into that. That’s been the bulk of looking ahead just so we know what we’re dealing with.
“Really ever since Saturday night, it’s just been staying locked into Gardner-Webb.”
The Bulldogs’ (5-7) matchup with Gardner-Webb also offers one more opportunity for a momentum boost before its SEC opener against Texas A&M on Jan. 4.
“We try and have a short-term memory and focus on the next game,” Jabri Abdur Rahim said. “I think the most important thing for us going into this next game tomorrow against Gardner-Webb is to go out and compete really hard and win. That will set us up for some nice momentum going into Texas A&M on the fourth.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a narrow 86-84 home loss to East Tennessee State a week ago. The Bulldogs spoiled an 11-point halftime deficit only to fall behind again in the final minute of the loss.
Georgia used the six-day break between the loss and the Gardner-Webb game to rest recalibrate for its last contest of 2021.
“We lost a tough one last game,” Abdur Rahim said. “I think we came back to practice, and everybody came back really focused and I think we had a really good couple of days. I think the emphasis has been on the defensive end, trying to be more resilient.”
Georgia forward Noah Baumann, who has started the last three games in place of the injured Jailyn Ingram, will aim to build on his performance against East Tennessee State. Apart from missing the go-ahead shot in the final seconds, Baumann was near perfect, making seven of nine shots from 3-point range.
Baumann finished with 25 points, his highest since his sophomore season at San Jose State.
“His skills are coming out, and I would have loved to have a healthy Noah Baumann in when we were in New York,” Crean said. “I think about two weeks he was messed with being sick. … Then, fortunately he was playing at a high level when we needed him most, which was when Jailyn (Ingram) went down because we changed his position.”
Georgia, 4-0 all-time against Gardner-Webb, is a 5.5-point favorite. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are yet to win an away game this season.