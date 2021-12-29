Georgia basketball faces final game against Gardner-Webb prior to SEC play in 2022

ATHENS – Georgia basketball will look to win its final game prior to SEC play against Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA coach Tom Crean spoke on his team’s preparation for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7) while also keeping a focus on the tough conference schedule looming. “The bottom line is just getting a feel for how the (SEC) teams are playing, how fast they’re playing, how deep they are, what they’re running,” Crean said. “Trying for about two days of the break to really dive into that. That’s been the bulk of looking ahead just so we know what we’re dealing with.

“Really ever since Saturday night, it’s just been staying locked into Gardner-Webb.” The Bulldogs’ (5-7) matchup with Gardner-Webb also offers one more opportunity for a momentum boost before its SEC opener against Texas A&M on Jan. 4. “We try and have a short-term memory and focus on the next game,” Jabri Abdur Rahim said. “I think the most important thing for us going into this next game tomorrow against Gardner-Webb is to go out and compete really hard and win. That will set us up for some nice momentum going into Texas A&M on the fourth.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a narrow 86-84 home loss to East Tennessee State a week ago. The Bulldogs spoiled an 11-point halftime deficit only to fall behind again in the final minute of the loss. Georgia used the six-day break between the loss and the Gardner-Webb game to rest recalibrate for its last contest of 2021. “We lost a tough one last game,” Abdur Rahim said. “I think we came back to practice, and everybody came back really focused and I think we had a really good couple of days. I think the emphasis has been on the defensive end, trying to be more resilient.”