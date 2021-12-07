Georgia basketball aims to build on last week’s upset win, beat Jacksonville
ATHENS – Georgia basketball’s first action since its upset win over Memphis last week comes against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs knocked off the then-No. 18-ranked Tigers, 82-79. The home win also ended a four-game losing streak for Georgia.
UGA coach Tom Crean, who earned his 400th career win against Memphis, spoke on how his team’s first ranked win brought a new energy to practices.
“Some of our self-imposed issues have been when we didn’t take care of it the way we could have in the last couple of minutes,” Crean said. “Now, the other night, we did, and that was something that we want to build upon. But, it’s been very good and we try to build it in the sense of having good, sharp, solid, intense practices, but at the same time make sure that there is some cerebral part to it.”
Illinois-Chicago transfer Braelen Bridges also saw an uptick in energy at practice following Wednesday’s victory.
“It’s definitely intense,” he said. “Everybody is upbeat, cheering each other on. It’s a good vibe on the team right now.
“We plan to use the big win over Memphis as a boost. We view it as momentum to play hard and stack these wins up before conference play.”
Bridges was one of five Georgia newcomers to score ten or more points against Memphis. UGA’s newcomers scored 78 of its 82 points last Wednesday.
Virginia transfer Jabri Abdur Rahim, who scored 15 points in the upset, saw great potential in his squad. The sophomore guard believes last Wednesday was good to garner momentum, but that the team should stay focused on games ahead.
“I think the most important thing is that we can’t be satisfied,” Abdur Rahim said. “It’s just one game. As nice as it was, we want to move on and continue to build from that.”
Crean believes the Dolphins, led in part by 6-10 forward Mike Marsh, could cause problems for the Bulldogs in the paint.
Jacksonville is shooting a mere 28.4% from 3-point range. It is shooting 53.5% from inside it.
“They’re very big,” Crean said. “They play a very ‘get it inside’ style. They also have some good, quick guards, so it’s going to be a game where we’re going to have to do our very best to try to get some pace in the game and not get frustrated when we can’t get it, but at the same time be very aggressive in the game.”
Georgia, 10-0 against Jacksonville all-time, is a 9.5-point favorite.