Georgia basketball aims to build on last week’s upset win, beat Jacksonville

ATHENS – Georgia basketball’s first action since its upset win over Memphis last week comes against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs knocked off the then-No. 18-ranked Tigers, 82-79. The home win also ended a four-game losing streak for Georgia. RELATED: Georgia basketball win over No. 18 Memphis ‘needed,’ Tom Crean feels sense of urgency

UGA coach Tom Crean, who earned his 400th career win against Memphis, spoke on how his team’s first ranked win brought a new energy to practices. “Some of our self-imposed issues have been when we didn’t take care of it the way we could have in the last couple of minutes,” Crean said. “Now, the other night, we did, and that was something that we want to build upon. But, it’s been very good and we try to build it in the sense of having good, sharp, solid, intense practices, but at the same time make sure that there is some cerebral part to it.” Illinois-Chicago transfer Braelen Bridges also saw an uptick in energy at practice following Wednesday’s victory.

“It’s definitely intense,” he said. “Everybody is upbeat, cheering each other on. It’s a good vibe on the team right now. “We plan to use the big win over Memphis as a boost. We view it as momentum to play hard and stack these wins up before conference play.” Bridges was one of five Georgia newcomers to score ten or more points against Memphis. UGA’s newcomers scored 78 of its 82 points last Wednesday.