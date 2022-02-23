Georgia basketball turnovers cause downfall in 91-77 loss at Texas A&M
Georgia basketball appeared to catch a wave of momentum early in the first half before hitting a wall and falling behind Texas A&M for good.
The Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC) got a huge game from Kario Oquendo, but could not slow down the Aggies (17-11, 6-9) in a 91-77 loss Tuesday at Reed Arena.
Oquendo, who has become one of the SEC’s top interior scorers, dropped a career-high 33 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished 2 assists.
UGA’s 20 turnovers, compared to Texas A&M’s 9, proved to create a huge difference in the loss. The Aggies scored 25 points off turnovers, while Georgia scored just 14. The Bulldogs also attempted 13 less field goals than Texas A&M did.
Point guard Quentin Jackson led the Aggies and scored an SEC career-high 31 points with 4 assists and 2 rebounds.
The two squads traded blows for the first seven minutes of the contest before Georgia mounted an 11-0 run to take a 21-14 lead. An corner 3-pointer from Oquendo capped the run at the 11:35 mark.
The Aggies responded swiftly and harshly with a 14-0 run extending from the 11:20 mark to the 7:33 mark of the first half. Suddenly, Texas A&M had flipped the game and taken a 28-21 lead.
The Aggies kept themselves comfortably ahead of the Bulldogs for the remainder of the first half and led at intermission 48-37.
Georgia never caught up with Texas A&M again, getting closest with an Oquendo 3-pointer at the 9:59 mark of the second half that cut its deficit to 62-55.
The Aggie drained all eight of their free throws inside the final two minutes to put the Bulldogs to bed.
The Bulldogs will play host to Florida at noon on Saturday.