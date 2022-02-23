Georgia basketball turnovers cause downfall in 91-77 loss at Texas A&M

Georgia basketball appeared to catch a wave of momentum early in the first half before hitting a wall and falling behind Texas A&M for good. The Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC) got a huge game from Kario Oquendo, but could not slow down the Aggies (17-11, 6-9) in a 91-77 loss Tuesday at Reed Arena. Oquendo, who has become one of the SEC’s top interior scorers, dropped a career-high 33 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished 2 assists.

UGA’s 20 turnovers, compared to Texas A&M’s 9, proved to create a huge difference in the loss. The Aggies scored 25 points off turnovers, while Georgia scored just 14. The Bulldogs also attempted 13 less field goals than Texas A&M did. Point guard Quentin Jackson led the Aggies and scored an SEC career-high 31 points with 4 assists and 2 rebounds. The two squads traded blows for the first seven minutes of the contest before Georgia mounted an 11-0 run to take a 21-14 lead. An corner 3-pointer from Oquendo capped the run at the 11:35 mark.

The Aggies responded swiftly and harshly with a 14-0 run extending from the 11:20 mark to the 7:33 mark of the first half. Suddenly, Texas A&M had flipped the game and taken a 28-21 lead. The Aggies kept themselves comfortably ahead of the Bulldogs for the remainder of the first half and led at intermission 48-37. Georgia never caught up with Texas A&M again, getting closest with an Oquendo 3-pointer at the 9:59 mark of the second half that cut its deficit to 62-55.