ATHENS — Kareem Stagg had never hit five three-pointers in a game, but he’d gotten close.

His head coach remembers him making four in an AAU game nearly five years ago at Peach Jam. Stagg was playing up his age group and lit up the scoreboard with four made threes at a tournament in Augusta.

Prior to Monday night against Jacksonville, his career-high in a Georgia uniform in three-point attempts was five.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore from Virginia shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc as part of his career-high 21 points in a 107-62 domination of the Dolphins.

“My teammates were just finding me and I was just shooting the shots I’d shoot in practice,” Stagg said. “They had confidence in me shooting it. The coaching staff has confidence in me shooting it. I was just shooting it.

Stagg’s confidence was the product of an offseason of hard work. Marcus “Smurf” Millender said Stagg was one of the players who improved the most from last year to now. He’s lost weight, he’s increased his agility and Monday was the first true sign of a player who came into college as one of the top players in his recruiting class.

“In my opinion, he was the person on the team that made the most jump,” Millender said. “His work ethic went up. He was in the gym every day getting bigger and stronger, probably losing a little weight. He’s been one of the guys that really just made a huge jump on the team. I’m excited to see how this year is going to go for him.”

Stagg finished with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting to pace the Bulldogs. He was +18 in his 23 minutes.

Head coach Mike White knew Stagg was capable of that type of performance.

“He shows that athleticism on the interior, too,” White said of Stagg. “He’s a good decision maker. He’s a quick thinker. What position is he? I don’t know. He’s one of those guys. He’s good at a lot.”

Monday was Georgia’s most complete performance from a team perspective. The defense was communicative, rotating well. They pushed the pace offensively, had 16 assists and six players scored in double figures.

Georgia showed they could play 40 minutes of complimentary basketball as they had their way with Jacksonville to improve to 5-0 on the season.

“Our attention to detail early in the second half coming out of the locker room I thought was pretty good,” White said. “We played with some maturity. We played just as hard as we did and we were focused.”

It was different from recent games against midmajors this season. In the games against North Carolina Central and Florida Gulf Coast, they allowed the opponent to hang around and keep the score close.

Not Monday.

Georgia got into a rhythm in the second half and it felt like a real avalanche: blocking shots, coming down with rebounds and pushing the offense down the court to get the best shot they could take.

“Good offense is going to beat good defense,” White said. “A couple of those games, it’s not like we were awful defensively. Jacksonville had some open looks in the second half they just didn’t go.”

The bench was emptied with more than three minutes to go as the starters were able to stand on the sidelines and cheer on Brandon Klatsky, Kemauri Millender and Hakeem Weems, who all scored in their combined 11 minutes of action.

It was just one of those games where everything went right for Georgia, who was coming off one of the biggest wins of the White era Friday night against North Carolina.

For the players though, their whole focus was on Jacksonville.

And it paid off.

“We tried to treat it like every other game,” Stagg said. “Coach White puts an emphasis on us working hard. Just keeping that up, sharing the ball, being good teammates. All of that comes together. It shows up in the game today.”