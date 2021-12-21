Georgia basketball pulls away from Western Carolina late in 85-79 win
ATHENS – Georgia basketball closed Western Carolina out late in a narrow 85-79 win Monday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs were neck-and-neck with the Catamounts for most of the game before a couple of three-point plays and 3-pointers pulled them ahead for good.
Western Carolina struggled out of the gates, sinking just three of its first 17 shots. The Catamounts did not break 10 points until the 10:33 mark of the first half.
A 14-7 Western Carolina run to end the first half cut the Georgia lead to 35-33 at halftime.
The Bulldogs and Catamounts exchanged blows for the first 15 minutes of the second half, rarely taking more than a one-possession lead. A Braelen Bridges three-point play at the 5:00 mark gave Georgia a lead it would never surrender.
Kario Oquendo stifled a late Western Carolina comeback bid with a long 3-pointer with less than a minute to go. The Florida SouthWestern State transfer led the Bulldogs offensively with 21 points and 7 rebounds.
Georgia will play host to East Tennessee State Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.