Georgia basketball pulls away from Western Carolina late in 85-79 win

ATHENS – Georgia basketball closed Western Carolina out late in a narrow 85-79 win Monday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs were neck-and-neck with the Catamounts for most of the game before a couple of three-point plays and 3-pointers pulled them ahead for good.

Western Carolina struggled out of the gates, sinking just three of its first 17 shots. The Catamounts did not break 10 points until the 10:33 mark of the first half.