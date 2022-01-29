Georgia basketball aims to build on upset of Alabama at Vanderbilt
Georgia basketball, coming off its first SEC win of the season, will tip off against Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.
The Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) topped Alabama at home Tuesday night 82-76. Instead of falling behind in the final 20 minutes after a competitive first half like it had in four of its SEC losses this year, Georgia stuck with the Crimson Tide throughout the whole game before pulling ahead in the final minutes.
“There’s tremendous energy,” UGA coach Tom Crean said. “They’re buying into the fact that we believe we’re going to win. And tonight, we didn’t see those ghosts that we sometimes see when things start to go bad for us.”
One of those four SEC losses this season where Georgia fell apart late was against the Commodores (10-9, 2-5) in Athens just two weeks ago. Vanderbilt, trailing UGA 36-28 at the break, ripped off a 21-4 run in the opening 6:02 of the second half.
The Commodores went on to win 73-66, ending an eight-year road losing streak against the Bulldogs. Georgia also surrendered 17 turnovers and forced 9 in the loss.
Georgia will likely need to avoid those ‘ghosts’ again to earn its first pair of consecutive conference wins since it beat Auburn and Vanderbilt in February 2021.
One step in the right direction might be slowing down Jordan Wright and Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 20 and 13 against Georgia two weeks ago, respectively.
Pippen Jr., the son of Chicago Bulls great Scotty Pippen, is tied for the second most points per game in the SEC (18.4).
UGA did lose co-leading scorer Kario Oquendo early in the loss to Vanderbilt. The Florida Southwestern State transfer, averaging 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, will be back for the Bulldogs tomorrow. He scored 11 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the Alabama win earlier this week.
Georgia is 56-92 all-time against Vanderbilt.