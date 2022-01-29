Georgia basketball aims to build on upset of Alabama at Vanderbilt

Georgia basketball, coming off its first SEC win of the season, will tip off against Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) topped Alabama at home Tuesday night 82-76. Instead of falling behind in the final 20 minutes after a competitive first half like it had in four of its SEC losses this year, Georgia stuck with the Crimson Tide throughout the whole game before pulling ahead in the final minutes.

“There’s tremendous energy,” UGA coach Tom Crean said. “They’re buying into the fact that we believe we’re going to win. And tonight, we didn’t see those ghosts that we sometimes see when things start to go bad for us.”