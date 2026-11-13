Georgia gets its first real test of the season this Friday when it takes on one of college basketball’s premier programs.

The Bulldogs will visit the North Carolina Tar Heels at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. This will be the first time since 1998 that Georgia (3-0) and UNC (3-0) will collide, with the Tar Heels leading the all-time series 13-5, including a perfect 8-0 record inside the Dean E. Smith Center.

This summer, Georgia coach Mike White said trips like this are what he envisioned for Georgia when he first arrived.

A matchup like this provides plenty of motivation for Georgia, which is seeking its first win over North Carolina since the 1983 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. To accomplish that, the Bulldogs must avoid getting caught up in the magnitude of the moment and instead focus on themselves.

“Our guys will be excited, but at the end of the day, once it’s tipped, it’s about executing and defending better,” White said. “It’s still early in the year for a new team with nine new guys to figure out how to find success on the road. So we’ll have to play, obviously, better than we’ve played to have a chance.”

After a sluggish first half during Monday’s 80-72 win over Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia showed just how good it can be during the second half.

Georgia outscored Florida Gulf Coast 24-4 in the first 10 minutes of the second. The defensive play from Georgia was perhaps its best extended run of the season.

It will need to find that same gear against North Carolina, even if this Tar Heels squad is not a vintage bunch.

“Any road game is definitely a tough game, but when you go to a place like Chapel Hill, [it’s difficult],” Kanon Catchings said. “I feel like we’ve got the team to go up there and beat anybody we play against.”

North Carolina is off to an undefeated start under first-year coach and former Denver Nuggets head man Michael Malone. After fending off Western Carolina by 8 points on Nov. 2, the Tar Heels cruised to wins over Wofford and Wyoming.

There is plenty of talent to go around on a ballclub averaging 88.3 points per game. Former Utah guard Terrence Brown leads the team with 16.3 points a game.

Behind him, Matt Able averages 11.7 points and shoots 41.7 from three, and forward Maximo Adams also averages 11.3 points while securing 8.0 rebounds per contest.

Georgia is a slight underdog against the Tar Heels but it’s confidence isn’t dulled by a sportsbook line.

“They put their jersey on like we do,” Smurf Millender said. “They bleed how we bleed. It’s not nothing that we’re not prepared for, that Coach White and the other coaches haven’t prepared us for since June. I feel like it’s going to be a good game, it’s going to be a tough game. They do have a new coach that’s coming in. I’m so confident in our team that we’re going to come out victorious.”