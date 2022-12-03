Dawgnation Logo
Shorthanded Georgia basketball wins third straight, beats Florida A&M 68-46

Georgia guard Mardrez McBride (13) during Georgia’s game against FAMU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
Jack Leo

Special to DawgNation

Posted

ATHENS – A shorthanded Georgia basketball team took care of business yet again, beating Florida A&M without four key players.

The Bulldogs (7-2), who missed Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) for the second straight game, were also without Terry Roberts and Frank Ansalem due to illness.

That meant Georgia coach Mike White was without his top two scorers, his assists leader, and two of his top four rebounders.

White, who notched his 250th career win, made the necessary adjustments, as his squad shook the Rattlers 68-46.

Mardrez McBride was excellent in the backcourt, logging season-highs in points (15) and rebounds (9) with 4 steals and 2 assists. The North Texas transfer shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-11 Braelen Bridges offered a severe size advantage in the paint, and Georgia took it. Even with no Ansalem or Moncrieffe to offer help inside, Bridges delivered 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks.

The Atlanta product stood at least two inches taller than every Rattler defender he faced.

UGA finished the week 3-0, with wins over East Tennessee State and Hampton on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. The Bulldogs return to action when they visit Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

