Georgia basketball aims to finish regular season on high note at Missouri

Georgia basketball gets one more opportunity to win a conference road game before the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday. The Bulldogs (6-24, 1-16 SEC) face a struggling Missouri team at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers (10-20, 4-13) are riding a six-game losing streak into Saturday’s contest, while Georgia has dropped its last 10 games. Both teams could use the win to inspire some confidence with the SEC tournament just four days away.

Regardless of the game’s outcome, though, Georgia will be the No. 14 seed in Tampa, Fla. next week. The Bulldogs are coming off a valiant fight against No. 13-ranked Tennessee Tuesday. Georgia kept stride with the Volunteers for the full 40 minutes, but it could not come out on top in a 75-68 loss. Missouri returns home following a heart-wrenching Tuesday loss at South Carolina. The Tigers trailed by double digits within the final ten minutes of the game, cut the lead to as little as three points, but never jumped in front of the Gamecocks.

Kario Oquendo, who leads Georgia with 15.3 points and 0.5 blocks per game, will look to be a force both in the paint and from the perimeter. The Florida Southwestern State transfer has grown notorious for his ability to attack the rim, but he also shown more prowess shooting from 3-point range. Sixth-year point guard Aaron Cook is coming off a team-high 17 points against Tennessee. The St. Louis native will play in his home state for the first time this season. Missouri forward Kobe Brown leads his squad in points (12.3), rebounds (7.9), steals (1.2) and blocks (0.9) per game. The 6-foot-8 junior will likely spend ample time against 6-foot-11 Braelen Bridges in the paint.