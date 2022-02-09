Georgia basketball back on the road for midweek date with Florida
Georgia basketball, halfway through the thickest part of its SEC slate, will face Florida at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Gainesville.
The Bulldogs (6-17, 1-9 SEC) played two of the conference’s top three teams in Arkansas and No. 1-ranked Auburn last week. UGA will visit LSU, a projected NCAA tournament No. 7 seed according to ESPN.com’s Bracketology, on Feb. 15 a week after facing Florida, a projected No. 12 seed.
Georgia’s loss to the top-ranked Tigers was a 74-72 heartbreaker, ending with a controversial no-call that gave Auburn the go-ahead bucket.
RELATED: Watch: Deciding no-call in Georgia’s loss to No. 1-ranked Auburn has social media buzzing
The Gators (15-8, 5-5) are winners of six of their last eight, highlighted by home defeats of Mississippi State and Oklahoma State. Florida has won its last four matchups with Georgia.
Senior center Colin Castleton leads the Gators with an average of 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 center missed six games with a shoulder injury before returning to action against Ole Miss Saturday.
Castleton took no time getting back to his groove, posting 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in the overtime win.
Kario Oquendo, leading Georgia with 13.4 points per game, will try to build on his 25-point performance in the loss to Auburn. Braelen Bridges, who had 14 points and 7 rebounds against Auburn, will also play a key role defensively in stopping Castleton in the paint.
Bridges’ field goal percentage of .617 is third-highest among season leaders in school history.
Georgia, 105-118 against Florida all-time and 39-67 in Gainesville, is a 15-point underdog.