Georgia basketball back on the road for midweek date with Florida

Georgia basketball, halfway through the thickest part of its SEC slate, will face Florida at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Gainesville.

The Bulldogs (6-17, 1-9 SEC) played two of the conference’s top three teams in Arkansas and No. 1-ranked Auburn last week. UGA will visit LSU, a projected NCAA tournament No. 7 seed according to ESPN.com’s Bracketology, on Feb. 15 a week after facing Florida, a projected No. 12 seed.

Georgia’s loss to the top-ranked Tigers was a 74-72 heartbreaker, ending with a controversial no-call that gave Auburn the go-ahead bucket.