Georgia basketball bayou bound for bout with LSU

Georgia basketball is back on the road, aiming to snap a five-game losing streak against LSU Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (TV: SEC Network). The Bulldogs’ streak extends back to their 85-77 loss at Vanderbilt on Jan. 29. Since then, UGA has dropped games to No. 23-ranked Arkansas, No. 2-ranked Auburn, Florida, and South Carolina. The Tigers are looking to win their third straight, with defeats of Texas A&M and Mississippi State in the rearview mirror.

Georgia won its last matchup with LSU, a 91-78 home win in February 2021. Former Bulldog Toumani Camara contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler, now at Kentucky, became the first Georgia player to record a triple-double in under 30 minutes. Now-Auburn Tiger KD Johnson scored 21 points off the bench in the win. . Between four transfers and a preseason knee injury, Georgia will return no starters from last February’s matchup to the floor Wednesday night.

LSU bears many faces this season as well. The Tigers return just one starter from 2021, with three on NBA rosters and the fourth transferred out. Kario Oquendo, leading UGA with 14 points per game, will look to keep rolling. The Florida Southwestern State transfer averaged 19.4 points over Georgia’s last five losses. Oquendo has also seen the highest increase in scoring since the beginning of SEC play of anyone in the conference.