Jailyn Ingram returns, Georgia basketball beats East Tennessee State 62-47

ATHENS – Georgia basketball notched its fifth win of the season by a 62-47 count against East Tennessee State, but that wasn’t the only cause for celebration on Sunday.

Sixth-year veteran Jailyn Ingram returned to action for the Bulldogs (5-2) for the first time since tearing his ACL on Dec. 7, 2021, inducing an eruption of applause from the Georgia faithful at Stegeman Coliseum.