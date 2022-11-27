Jailyn Ingram returns, Georgia basketball beats East Tennessee State 62-47
ATHENS – Georgia basketball notched its fifth win of the season by a 62-47 count against East Tennessee State, but that wasn’t the only cause for celebration on Sunday.
Sixth-year veteran Jailyn Ingram returned to action for the Bulldogs (5-2) for the first time since tearing his ACL on Dec. 7, 2021, inducing an eruption of applause from the Georgia faithful at Stegeman Coliseum.
It was the first of three home games for Georgia this week. The Bulldogs are back in action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against Hampton before hosting Florida A&M at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The heavy week will test the Bulldogs, who have not played more than two games in a week so far this season.
