Georgia picked up one of its best wins in recent memory last Friday night at North Carolina.

Now, the 4-0 Bulldogs return to Stegeman Coliseum to battle Jacksonville on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Riding high, Georgia hopes to carry good momentum into this one against Jacksonville (2-1) and avoid a letdown. Especially with a game against Georgia Tech on the horizon.

Georgia coach Mike White mentioned postgame that the team would celebrate this big victory, but would have to get right back to work for Monday’s contest.

“Jacksonville University will come in, and it’ll be their Super Bowl,” White said during Friday’s postgame radio interview. “My good friend Jordan Mincy does a tremendous job. They’re big and strong, and we got to move on. We’re going to celebrate tonight, but we’re going to be locked in for JU Dolphins.”

Jordan Mincy enters his sixth year as Jacksonville’s head coach. But he does have a history with White as he was a member of White’s staff as an assistant coach for seven seasons, both at Louisiana Tech (2014-15) and Florida (2014-21).

One of Mincy’s coaching tendencies that mirrors White’s approach is his willingness to rotate numerous players into the game.

The Dolphins roster features at least 10 players averaging double-digit minutes.

Dolphins’ guard Hayden Wood is the player to watch. Through three games, he leads JU with 16 points per game and 5 rebounds. Fellow guard Jamie Phillips adds 15.3 points per game, while forward Nehemiah Turner is averaging 11 off the bench.

Georgia is a perfect 12-0 all-time versus Jacksonville, with nine of those victories coming in Athens. The last time these two faced off was a 102-56 UGA win during the 2024 season.

It was a remarkable shooting night for the Bulldogs then, who shot 67% from the field and knocked down 14 three-pointers. It was the fourth-best shooting performance in school history.

Against North Carolina, Georgia made a season-high 14 three-pointers with Blue Cain and Kanon Catchings combining for nine of them. Cain leads the team with 17 points per game, while Catchings is just behind him, at 16.

White credited all his veterans postgame for stepping up during that win, but highlighted Catchings 22-point effort the most.

“Kanon had a great game, hardest I’ve ever seen Kanon Catchings play. Really proud of him,” White said on the radio.

In its last outing, Georgia dominated with 52 rebounds, including 18 offensive boards that extended possessions and generated 15 second-chance points.

Jacksonville ranks 129th nationally in defensive rebounds, which could be problematic when dealing with UGA, which averages 40 boards per game and is led by big man James Scott, who leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game.