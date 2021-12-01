Georgia basketball looks to snap 4-game losing streak and upset Memphis

ATHENS – Georgia basketball will look to end a four-game losing streak Wednesday night and upset No. 18-ranked Memphis at Stegeman Coliseum at 7:15. UGA coach Tom Crean believes his team will need to improve greatly in the turnover category if they are to pull off the upset. “We just have to learn how to win,” said Crean, who is looking for his 400th career win between his head coaching tenures at Marquette, Indiana, and Georgia. “The hard work. The time they put in. The attitude that they have. It’s all there. We just have to learn how to win, and we’ve had a very, very tough schedule. We played well enough the other day to win, but we had some crucial turnovers at the end of the game.”

Turnovers have been a problem for the Bulldogs, never more blatant than their most recent game against Wofford. Georgia held a one-point lead at halftime before thirteen turnovers in the second half led to a heartbreaking loss. Memphis has forced 108 turnovers through six games, so the Bulldogs will certainly need to tighten up Wednesday night if they want to hang with the Tigers down the stretch. “Again, this team might be leading the country in forcing turnovers,” said Crean. “We have to be really good there. You can’t give a team that athletic, big and deep, those kinds of live-ball turnovers in the game and not make up for it in another way. We have to be really, really good. We have to attack and be fast, but we have to be able to recognize if we have something early, and if we don’t we have to keep the game going inside with that possession.”

Jaxon Etter spoke on a players-only meeting the team held following the Wofford loss Sunday night, looking to the tough schedule ahead and discussing the importance of communication in order to prevent turnovers. “I told them, ‘this is the best Georgia basketball team that I have been a part of since I have been at Georgia.’ I say that in complete honesty,” said Etter, who is in his third year at the program. “We have shown when we communicate and when we talk and play together, we are a really good basketball team. When we don’t, you can see that we are losing basketball games. … We are playing some really good basketball teams - we are not out here playing nobodies. “It’s not big, giant changes, sometimes it’s just little communication mishaps. Like Wofford, we lost by three points, there were little communication mishaps throughout the game that if we fix, we win that game by five or ten points.”