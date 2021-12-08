Georgia basketball loses forward Jailyn Ingram to injury, beats Jacksonville 69-58

ATHENS – Georgia basketball forward Jailyn Ingram suffered an apparent lower body injury in the Bulldogs’ 69-58 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The FAU transfer, who was averaging 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game going into Tuesday, went down at the 14:21 mark of the second half when he jumped for a lofty pass and landed awkwardly on his right leg. “He’s an incredible young man and we don’t do what we’ve done to this point without him,” said UGA coach Tom Crean. “He’s getting better and if we don’t have him, we’ll just have to have other people that are going to step up and be even more.”

Georgia (4-5) has ten new players this season, seven of them transfers like Ingram. The Bulldogs were a man down before the season started when forward PJ Horne suffered a knee injury. Horne was Georgia’s only returning starter. Ingram, like Horne, played on the front line where UGA has been smaller than most teams in the SEC.

“What I’ve been seeing from Jailyn ... was a guy that was going to challenge to be an all league defensive player with the way he’s grown,” Crean said. “He has made so many strides in two weeks and a lot of it is because of his leadership.” Crean gave no indication to the severity or the timetable of Ingram’s injury. The Bulldogs were strong defensively with 10 steals and 3 blocks. Jacksonville didn’t make a second half field goal until the 11:31 mark.