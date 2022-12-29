Georgia basketball makes history with 10th win before 2023, shifts focus to SEC

The Bulldogs (10-3) finished the game 13-of-25 from beyond the arc, the highest 3-point percentage of the season.

Georgia basketball’s stellar 3-point shooting capped its non conference slate with a gritty 78-72 win over Rider.

The win marked Georgia’s first season winning 10 games before the new year for the fourth time in school history.

The high-riding Bulldogs now face a daunting 18-game SEC schedule that includes road games at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

The Bulldogs will look to shock the conference in their SEC opener when they host No. 20-ranked Auburn at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2023. Georgia will also try to avenge a controversial 74-72 loss to the Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum last season.

Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo co-led the Bulldogs with 17 points apiece, collectively shooting 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Jabri Abdur Rahim sank 5 of 8 3-point attempts to finish with 15 points of his own.

It was far from a pretty win for Georgia, as it allowed a 15-4 Rider run from the 7:03 mark to 00:56 in the second half.

The Broncs (5-6), which trailed 58-38 at the 13:53 mark of the second half, whittled the Georgia lead all the way to 74-72 before the Bulldogs pulled away.