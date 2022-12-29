Georgia basketball makes history with 10th win before 2023, shifts focus to SEC
Georgia basketball’s stellar 3-point shooting capped its non conference slate with a gritty 78-72 win over Rider.
The Bulldogs (10-3) finished the game 13-of-25 from beyond the arc, the highest 3-point percentage of the season.
The win marked Georgia’s first season winning 10 games before the new year for the fourth time in school history.
The high-riding Bulldogs now face a daunting 18-game SEC schedule that includes road games at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
The Bulldogs will look to shock the conference in their SEC opener when they host No. 20-ranked Auburn at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2023. Georgia will also try to avenge a controversial 74-72 loss to the Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum last season.
Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo co-led the Bulldogs with 17 points apiece, collectively shooting 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Jabri Abdur Rahim sank 5 of 8 3-point attempts to finish with 15 points of his own.
It was far from a pretty win for Georgia, as it allowed a 15-4 Rider run from the 7:03 mark to 00:56 in the second half.
The Broncs (5-6), which trailed 58-38 at the 13:53 mark of the second half, whittled the Georgia lead all the way to 74-72 before the Bulldogs pulled away.
UGA was also out-rebounded 41-35.
The Bulldogs leaned on their 3-point shooters to keep a strong lead in the first half. UGA shot 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, while Rider finished the first half 2-of-10.
A pair of 3-pointers from Kario Oquendo and Terry Roberts helped UGA jump to a 10-0 lead at the 16:04 mark.
Abdur Rahim nailed two more 3-pointers four minutes later for a 16-4 advantage.
The Broncs didn’t stay down long, though, pulling back within five points before finishing the first half down 37-30.
Georgia coach Mike White’s first non conference campaign in Athens was highlighted by his team’s upset of Notre Dame on Dec. 18. The Bulldogs, who entered as 3.5-point underdogs, physically dominated the Fighting Irish in a 77-62 statement win.
The win was especially influential considering UGA’s previous game, which was played 12 days prior, ended in a heartbreaking loss at Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs finished the year by fighting for three late-game victories to reach the 10-win mark.
Indeed, Georgia simply handled business, beating every team it was favored to beat. White’s first non conference campaign was a resounding improvement from the 2021 season and a clear encouragement to Georgia basketball fans.
