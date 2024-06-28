ATHENS — Georgia combo guard Silas Demary Jr. proved one of the most explosive players in the SEC last season, and there’s more to come.

Demary Jr., one of three returning starters along with rising sophomores Blue Cain and Dylan James, has great ambitions for this season’s UGA basketball team.

“”Obviously, we want to win more and be toward the top of the SEC, or even win the SEC regular season title,” said Demary Jr. whose ability to slash through the lane and get to rim proved pivotal down the stretch of key games.

“If we do what we’re supposed to do, and live in the current moment, go day by day and not look ahead, obviously we want to make the (NCAA) tournament. But we’ll have to take it day by day to get there.”

Demary Jr., a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team last season, is expected to be a leader on a refreshed roster that includes nine newcomers.

There are four freshman and five transfers among those players in a recruiting class ranked as high as No. 14 overall in the nation entering Mike White’s third season leading the program.

Last season’s team earned its first postseason bid (NIT) since 2017 and posted its first 20-win season since 2016.

The Bulldogs knocked off basketball schools Xavier (home) and Wake Forest (away) before taking down Ohio State in front of a fiery crowd to reach the NIT’s Final Four where it was eliminated by eventual champ Seton Hall.

Demery Jr. did a complete roster breakdown of his returning an new teammates, going over each player’s strengths and anticipated role, in his interview with DawgNation, which is posted below.