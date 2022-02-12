Georgia basketball comes up short against South Carolina, 80-68

Georgia basketball was off and running on Saturday, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with South Carolina in the end. The Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs by an 80-68 count in Stegeman Coliseum, their 12th straight win in the series dating back to the 2016 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. “Our man-to-man (defense), v nwe couldn’t guard them,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said.

“They cut us to death in our man-to-man defense, but our zone saved us today.” Kario Oquendo scored 18 points to lead Georgia, and Braelen Bridges added 16, The Bulldogs were beaten badly on the boards, 41-27, helping to fuel South Carolina’s scoring.

The day started with promise, fans tuned in with hopes of a victory and football coach Kirby Smart making a rare appearance. There was plenty to cheer for when Georgia raced out to a 16-8 lead, hitting 7 of its first 8 shots. UGA was up 21-14 at the 11:18 mark before the game turned.

South Carolina went on a 20-0 run, capitalizing on the Bulldogs going cold from the floor (0-for-4) and turning the ball over five times in less than five minutes. Oquendo snapped the run with a 3-pointer that cut the Gamecocks’ lead to 34-21 at the 5:57 mark. The Bulldogs chipped the lead down to 42-38 by halftime. Georgia reclaimed the lead one final time on a Jaxon Etter drive with 17:31 left that capped a 7-0 run and made it 45-44. South Carolina answered with a 7-2 spurt, the Bulldogs failing to draw even or lead the remainder of the game. Georgia returns to action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at LSU (TV: SEC Network).