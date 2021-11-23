Georgia basketball battles Virginia falls in opening game of Legends Classic

Tom Crean is getting the fight and effort he wants, but Georgia basketball missed out on getting the desired result on Monday night.

The Bulldogs (2-3) lost to Virginia (3-2) by a 65-55 count despite out-rebounding the Cavaliers 42-29 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Braelen Bridges, a 6-foot-11 transfer from UIC, scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting to lead Georgia scorers. Jailyn Ingram recorded the 11th double-double of his career with 10 points while matching his career-high with 12 rebounds.