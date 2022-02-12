Georgia basketball returns home, aims to snap losing steak to South Carolina

Georgia basketball returns to Stegeman Coliseum looking to get back in the win column against South Carolina. The Bulldogs, who have dropped 10 in a row to the Gamecocks in the border-state basketball rivalry, tip-off at 2 p.m. (TV: SEC Network). “We can definitely get a win, but we’ll play as hard as we can,” said Kario Oquendo, an emerging SEC star who leads the Bulldogs with 13.8 points per game.

Oquendo, an explosive athlete and scorer, is coming off outings of 22 and 25 points against Florida and Auburn. But the last time Georgia (6-18, 1-10 SEC) played South Carolina (13-10, 4-7), Oquendo was shut out the 15 minutes he played. Coach Tom Crean said the Gamecocks’ physicality is always a key.

The Bulldogs might be able to use that against South Carolina — UGA lead the SEC shooting a .742 clip from the free-throw line and ranks 10th in the nation with 386 makes. Georgia has been down two of its best and biggest players, power forwards Jailyn Ingram and PJ Horne, and has had to make do with one of the smallest lineups in the Power 5 ranks. Crean said a key in Saturday’s game will be the transition game.