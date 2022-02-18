Halftime incident leads to suspension of Georgia men’s basketball assistant Wade Mason

ATHENS — Georgia men’s basketball assistant Wade Mason has been indefinitely suspended by the program, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The suspension follows a dispute between Mason and Bulldogs director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday.

Mason’s suspension is with pay, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and a decision on the status of Mason’s two-year contract is to follow.