Halftime incident leads to suspension of Georgia men’s basketball assistant Wade Mason
ATHENS — Georgia men’s basketball assistant Wade Mason has been indefinitely suspended by the program, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The suspension follows a dispute between Mason and Bulldogs director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday.
Mason’s suspension is with pay, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and a decision on the status of Mason’s two-year contract is to follow.
UGA did not immediately reply with a comment. The school canceled a press conference with coach Tom Crean in advance of Saturday’s game with Ole Miss minutes before its 3 p.m. Friday start.
Mason came to Georgia in June after five seasons at Stephen F. Austin. He made the decision to come to Athens with the benefit of being in close proximity to his two children.
Fish was hired as a director of player personnel by Crean in 2019. He’s in his third season with the program after six seasons as head coach at Montana State. Georgia has three on-court assistants — Mason, Steve McClain and John Linehan — and Fish contributes to the program in the premier support staff role.
Georgia, in its fourth season under Crean, has six wins, with five regular-season games remaining. It hit the 20-loss mark after falling to LSU. Crean has amassed 15 league wins in his three-plus seasons at the program’s helm.