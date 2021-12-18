Georgia basketball faces first action without Jailyn Ingram after eleven-day break

ATHENS – Georgia basketball will play its first game in eleven days against George Mason at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs will also see their first game action since losing key contributor Jailyn Ingram to a torn ACL last Tuesday. The FAU transfer was averaging 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game going into Georgia’s most recent victory. UGA coach Tom Crean spent the past ten days preparing his team to compensate for the loss of Ingram while keeping its confidence high.

“Well it took me a day to get (my confidence) back up to be honest with you,” Crean said. “I don’t know how we are going to play yet. We are going to have to morph into that a little bit because with the three-point shooting, with the spacing…We’re taking out a 23, 24-year-old man that is incredibly tough and physical and can do so many different things.” Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook touched on the importance of the stretch of off-days between Ingram’s injury and Georgia’s game Saturday night. “They were definitely needed,” Cook said. “Without him [Ingram] being in the game, it’s going to be tough to figure out how we are going to score, rebound, and all other types of things without him. As far as the chemistry goes, just finding how to make up for those things, I think we are doing a really great job of figuring it out on the fly with the eight to ten days we had off.”

Crean says a number of Bulldog players will be called upon to fill Ingram’s shoes. The coach mentioned seven different names that could step up for Georgia in Ingram’s place. “Jailyn (Ingram) did a lot of things, but when you take him and Aaron (Cook), those were two guys who, whatever you needed to be done offensively or defensively, they could find a way to do it,” Crean said. “They could bail you out of a lot of jams.” “Now we have to find ways to make up for that.”