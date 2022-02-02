Georgia basketball back at home Wednesday for date with rolling Razorbacks
Georgia basketball will return to Stegeman Coliseum for the first time its Jan. 25 upset of Alabama to face a red-hot Arkansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
The Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) have won six straight following an 0-3 start to SEC play. They also hold a 65-58 road win over No. 25-ranked LSU.
The Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6) will look to get back on track after an 85-77 loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville last Saturday. Georgia fell behind by double digits within the first six minutes of the game and could never make up for it.
“I think it’s the turnovers and the lack of stops,” UGA coach Tom Crean said about his team’s struggles. “I think it’s that more than it is anything else and I think our confidence wanes if we’re missing shots and then, it becomes compounding interest.”
Preventing turnovers and getting stops won’t be any easier for the Bulldogs Wednesday night with Arkansas point guard JD Notae in the building. The senior, hailing from Covington, is leading the SEC in points (18.8) and steals (2.4) per game.
Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges will look to lead UGA the way they have all season. Oquendo, averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, missed most of the second half against Vanderbilt after taking an elbow to the face. The Florida SouthWestern State transfer led Georgia with 15 points before his exit.
Bridges stepped in for the injured Oquendo and scored 12 of his 14 points in the final 20 minutes. The Atlanta product also grabbed 5 rebounds and added 3 assists.
Georgia, 16-24 against Arkansas all-time, is a 16-point underdog.