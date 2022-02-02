Georgia basketball back at home Wednesday for date with rolling Razorbacks

Georgia basketball will return to Stegeman Coliseum for the first time its Jan. 25 upset of Alabama to face a red-hot Arkansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) have won six straight following an 0-3 start to SEC play. They also hold a 65-58 road win over No. 25-ranked LSU.

The Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6) will look to get back on track after an 85-77 loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville last Saturday. Georgia fell behind by double digits within the first six minutes of the game and could never make up for it.