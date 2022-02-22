Georgia basketball searching for second SEC win against slumping Texas A&M
Georgia basketball will try to earn its first SEC road win of the season against a sliding Texas A&M team.
The Bulldogs, riding a seven-game losing skid, will tip-off against the Aggies at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Reed Arena. (TV: ESPNU).
There’s no use denying the struggle that 2022 has been for UGA, but it hasn’t been much better for Texas A&M as of late. The Aggies, who started the SEC schedule 4-0 with a win over No. 18-ranked Arkansas, hold a 5-9 conference record. They are losers of nine of their last 10 games.
Both squads boast only one SEC win since Jan. 19. Georgia’s came back in late January when it pulled off an 82-76 home upset of No. 24-ranked Alabama. Texas A&M edged Florida 56-55 last Tuesday.
The Aggies actually started their SEC campaign with a heart-crushing 81-79 win at Georgia on Jan. 4. The Bulldogs trailed by as much as 18 points before claiming their first lead in the final minute of the contest. That was when Aggie guard Marcus Williams buried a go-ahead fadeaway 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining to put UGA away.
The explosive Kario Oquendo, leading the Bulldogs with 14.4 points per game, will try to repeat his last performance against the Aggies. The Florida Southwestern State transfer posted 21 points and 5 rebounds.
Senior guard Quenton Jackson lead the Aggies offensively, averaging 13.4 points per game. Jackson had just 8 points, an assist, and 2 rebounds in January’s matchup with UGA.
Georgia, 5-6 against Texas A&M all-time, is an 11.5-point underdog.