Georgia basketball searching for second SEC win against slumping Texas A&M

Georgia basketball will try to earn its first SEC road win of the season against a sliding Texas A&M team.

The Bulldogs, riding a seven-game losing skid, will tip-off against the Aggies at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Reed Arena. (TV: ESPNU).

There’s no use denying the struggle that 2022 has been for UGA, but it hasn’t been much better for Texas A&M as of late. The Aggies, who started the SEC schedule 4-0 with a win over No. 18-ranked Arkansas, hold a 5-9 conference record. They are losers of nine of their last 10 games.