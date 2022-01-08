Georgia basketball searching for first SEC win against No. 16-ranked Kentucky in Lexington

Georgia basketball aims to earn its first SEC win of the season against No. 16-ranked Kentucky at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Bulldogs (5-9, 0-1 SEC) will be playing outside of Stegeman Coliseum for the first time in over six weeks. The Wildcats (11-3, 1-1) are looking to rebound from a 65-60 loss to No. 21-ranked LSU Tuesday night. Georgia is also coming off a close loss, an 81-79 heartbreaker against Texas A&M Tuesday night. The Bulldogs struggled early but overcame a 17-point deficit before ultimately being edged out.

Redshirt senior Noah Baumann has been an offensive catalyst for the Bulldogs as of late, averaging over 18 points and over 5 rebounds per game. The USC transfer has started Georgia’s last five games in place of Jailyn Ingram, who tore his ACL in early December. Kario Oquendo was also excellent in the loss to Texas A&M, finishing with 21 points and five rebounds. Georgia will also see a familiar face in former point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who transferred to Kentucky in May of 2021. Wheeler is leading the Wildcats in assists per game (7.3) while averaging 9.6 points per game.