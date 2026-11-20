While the football teams have to wait another week, the basketball version of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate takes place on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive 107-62 win over Jacksonville on Monday.

Following the team’s win over North Carolina, Mike White’s squad seemed ripe for a letdown.

That very much proved not to be the case.

“Friday was Friday, and today is Monday. We had Jacksonville today, so we tried to throw that [North Carolina] game away,” guard Smurf Millender said earlier this week. “We did a lot of good things, but we still had a lot of things that we had to work on. We tried to just focus on Jacksonville and come out with the W today.”

Forward Kareem Stagg led the way with a career-high 21 points. Georgia dominated the glass with 49 rebounds, including 18 offensive rebounds, while holding JU to just 32% shooting from the field.

“Really good win. Arguably best we played, including an ACC road win the other night,” White said postgame. “Our guys were locked in … I thought our culture was off the charts tonight.”

The Yellow Jackets are off to a hot start under first-year head coach Scott Cross. Georgia Tech is 5-0 on the season, as it beat Norfolk State 93-79 on Tuesday.

Cross and White are no strangers to facing one another, having coached against each other five times.

Georgia beat Cross’ Troy Trojans last year in a fall exhibition. In 2021, White’s Florida Gators played the Trojans, and before that, the two coaches squared off three times when White was still at Louisiana Tech while Cross coached UT-Arlington.

Including the preseason win, White is 4-1 against Cross’ teams.

“He’s a really good coach. I thought it was a great hire,” White said. “His teams will be very prepared. They’ll be physical and tough, and they’ll take good shots. They’ll execute. I know they’re off to a good start. I haven’t seen him play this year, but I know what Scott Cross is all about. Georgia Tech is going to be a good team.”

Georgia Tech players to watch for in this one are forward Tylis Jordan, who leads the Jackets in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Fifth-year guard Kam Craft is averaging double figures at 13.8, while forward Victor Valdes has been serving as the main facilitator

White is 3-1 in his career against Georgia Tech, having beaten the Yellow Jackets in each of the past three years.

His Bulldogs will look to make it four in a row on Friday when it visits Georgia Tech.