Georgia picked up a monumental road win over North Carolina (3-1) Friday night, defeating the Tar Heels 78-70.

The victory marks the first win ever at the Dean E. Smith Center and the first win over the Tar Heels since the 1983 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

It was a total team effort by the Bulldogs, who played their best game of the season to date.

Kanon Catching led the way for Georgia, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Blue Cain added 20 points in the win, while Marcus “Smurf” Millender finished with 17. After two free throws from Catchings gave Georgia the lead with 2:11 remaining, he hit a three-pointer on the ensuing possession to give the Bulldogs a 72-68 lead.

After a North Carolina basket, Catchings next assisted Cain on a three-pointer to extend Georgia’s lead to 75-70.

Georgia (4-0) carried a 38-31 lead into the half in spite of turning the ball over 12 times on the night. Much of that has to do with how well Georgia controlled the glass and shot from three-point range. The Bulldogs made 14 threes in the win while outrebounding North Carolina by nine.

Leaving Chapel Hill still undefeated, Georgia heads home for a Monday night matchup against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7 p.m. ET.