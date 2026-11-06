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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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ArticleArticle Latest Men's Basketball
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Mike White vows Australian freshman will ‘have some big games’ for Georgia …
Freshman forward Mading Kuany showed on Monday night against NC Central why he generated so much preseason buzz.
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia basketball wins season-opener despite playing ‘pretty bad’
ATHENS — Sitting in the Georgia men’s basketball team’s postgame news conference Monday, there were few signs that the Bulldogs started the 2026-27 season with a win.
McClain Baxley
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Georgia basketball knows its ‘Achilles’ heel’ ahead of Monday’s season …
Georgia did something different in the buildup to the 2026-27 season as it played exhibitions against Georgia State, Charlotte and Clemson.
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia basketball reportedly ranks last in the SEC in roster spending
In this new era of college athletics, roster management is more important than ever.
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia ‘real excited’ to get preseason underway against Georgia State on …
ATHENS - Georgia’s first official game is not until Nov. 2 against NC Central; however, the Bulldogs begin the first of three preseason matchups Wednesday night at 7 p.m. …
Hunter DeLauder
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