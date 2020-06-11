BEFORE THE HEDGES: Who should the Bulldogs pursue at QB in 2022?
The Georgia football program will see another daunting recruiting choice with elite QBs the class of 2022. The state of Georgia will again present two elite nationally-rated peaches at the QB spot.
Both are dual threats. Both can sling that pigskin a country mile. Both are well-schooled with top-tier QB coaching and development. Both are also coveted by rival programs across every Georgia border.
The only difference between this and the 2018 recruiting cycle might be the long hair and 6-foot-5 frame of Clemson Heisman Trophy co-favorite Trevor Lawrence. They might not be equal in talent, but those two Georgians certainly look to be among the nation’s top 4 QBs by anyone’s rankings for 2022.
Which one should the Bulldogs prioritize? Is it simply a matter of taking the first one that is ready to commit? It is sometimes not that easy.
DawgNation has written plenty of stories about Rabun County’s Gunner Stockton. He’s a program changer in every sense of the word. Stockton has produced over 100 touchdowns worth of responsibility (with his arm or legs) through his first two seasons of high school football.
MJ Morris is another special talent we’ve covered in-depth this week on DawgNation. He played at 70 percent of his ability last fall but had several brilliant moments last fall. He is also a dual-threat like Stockton and a terrific athlete.
That was the topic of this week’s “Before the Hedges” program which streamed live on the DawgNation Facebook and DawgNation YouTube channels. The program in its entirely also at the top and the bottom of this page.
Stockton’s recruitment has certainly gotten a lot more heated over the last six months. Clemson, North Carolina and South Carolina would all love to add him as the QB anchor for their 2022 classes, too.
Taking a good look at MJ Morris and Gunner Stockton
Stockton currently rates as the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat QB and No. 29 overall prospect for 2022 for 247Sports. Morris is the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat prospect and No. 41 on that same scale. The 247Sports Composite rating is not available for either prospect at this time.
They are currently the Nos. 2 and 3 highest-rated QB prospects for 2022 and will likely remain at the very top of those rankings. They could very well climb a couple of spots.
That’s just a shade off the pace of the Fields and Lawrence trend in Georgia from the 2018 cycle.
That’s not to say that he hasn’t been recruiting Stockton. The Rabun County star was one of the first recruits he got to know after he got the job at UGA, too.
