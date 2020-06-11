BEFORE THE HEDGES: Who should the Bulldogs pursue at QB in 2022?

The Georgia football program will see another daunting recruiting choice with elite QBs the class of 2022. The state of Georgia will again present two elite nationally-rated peaches at the QB spot. MJ Morris. Gunner Stockton. Both are dual threats. Both can sling that pigskin a country mile. Both are well-schooled with top-tier QB coaching and development. Both are also coveted by rival programs across every Georgia border.

The only difference between this and the 2018 recruiting cycle might be the long hair and 6-foot-5 frame of Clemson Heisman Trophy co-favorite Trevor Lawrence. They might not be equal in talent, but those two Georgians certainly look to be among the nation’s top 4 QBs by anyone’s rankings for 2022. Which one should the Bulldogs prioritize? Is it simply a matter of taking the first one that is ready to commit? It is sometimes not that easy. DawgNation has written plenty of stories about Rabun County’s Gunner Stockton. He’s a program changer in every sense of the word. Stockton has produced over 100 touchdowns worth of responsibility (with his arm or legs) through his first two seasons of high school football.