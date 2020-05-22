HEDGES: The rival programs looming as the big hurdles for Georgia recruiting in 2021

The most recent installment of DawgNation’s “Before the Hedges” weekly live recruiting program called to attention the five biggest programs in the way for the best possible Georgia recruiting class for the 2021 cycle.

Given how Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have been going of late, that would mean another No. 1 national class. If so, that reality would match what the Bulldogs did in claiming the nation’s No. 1 class on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings in both 2018 and 2020.

Which schools are in the way? We counted them down on “Hedges” this week.