Lovasea’ Carroll: DawgNation goes 1-on-1 with the elite RB commitment
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry covers the latest “Before the Hedges” interview for DawgNation with 4-star RB commitment Lovasea’ Carroll in the 2021 class.
Confident. Considerate. Eager. Respectful.
Each of the above terms could be applied to the impression Lovasea’ Carroll left with more than 20,000 viewers after his 1-on-1 interview with DawgNation on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound rising senior was the guest this week on the live “Before the Hedges” program.
He took the time to chat about what he’s doing these days, what life is like in quarantine, and a few other aspects regarding his commitment to UGA. We also brought up the subject of perhaps the biggest Georgia Bulldog fan in his family.
She’s at least the most well-respected.
The wide-ranging conversation covered the following:
- What his great-grandmother Ellen Grier means to him
- What have been his fastest times in the 100 meters running track?
- How did running backs coach Dell McGee describe his fit in the new Todd Monken offense?
- What it would be like to run behind the ideal Georgia line class in 2021?
- How the current UGA commits ganged up to show love to 5-star OT target Amarius Mims
- Why the 2021 commits plan to do more of that in the future
- Why did he choose UGA and why does he still love that decision?
- What is he doing to stay sharp as an athlete during the quarantine?
- Are other schools still trying to flip him?
- What it was like moving from just outside Augusta to play for boarding school powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida?
- Does he still plan to take all five of his official visits?
Check out the full interview below. The rest of the weekly “Before the Hedges” program follows the first segment with Carroll.
The rest of the program counts down who DawgNation sees as the current “Top Targets” for the 2021 recruiting cycle in Athens.
This week’s list includes three new names among the top 14 targets for this class.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download.
DAWGNATION RECRUITING
(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Dylan Fairchild: Elite O-line target includes UGA among his top six schools
- What exactly are these virtual recruiting visits like right now?
- How the 2021 commits turned a slick edit into Amarius Mims Appreciation Day
- Why O-line target Noah Josey goes a long way back with Georgia’s Matt Luke
- Dallas Turner: Why Alabama has a slight lead on UGA for the elite pass rusher
- HEDGES: Why James Williams looms so large for the 2021 Georgia class
- Georgia’s program is now moving past the de-commitments of previous cycles
- Nation’s No. 4 TE Moliki Matavao includes UGA in his final six
- Georgia extends an impactful offer to future 5-star RB Richard Young
- The 5 things you haven’t read yet about recent OLB commit Elijah Jeudy
- Georgia OL commit Micah Morris made a silent pledge to UGA quite a long time ago
- 4-star OLB Elijah Jeudy makes his college decision
- Hard to believe that #93KDay was already four years ago
- Jermaine Burton: Why coming home meant everything to Georgia’s next great WR