Lovasea’ Carroll: DawgNation goes 1-on-1 with the elite RB commitment

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry covers the latest “Before the Hedges” interview for DawgNation with 4-star RB commitment Lovasea’ Carroll in the 2021 class. Confident. Considerate. Eager. Respectful. Each of the above terms could be applied to the impression Lovasea’ Carroll left with more than 20,000 viewers after his 1-on-1 interview with DawgNation on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound rising senior was the guest this week on the live “Before the Hedges” program. He took the time to chat about what he’s doing these days, what life is like in quarantine, and a few other aspects regarding his commitment to UGA. We also brought up the subject of perhaps the biggest Georgia Bulldog fan in his family. She’s at least the most well-respected.