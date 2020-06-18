WATCH: The Chaz Chambliss edit that caught a lot of eyes this week
DawgNation has a different reaction to the term “Chaz” these days. Those that follow Georgia football recruiting closely know all about Chaz Chambliss as a future stalwart on the Bulldog defense.
Chambliss has been featured in a few DawgNation posts after he committed to Georgia earlier this year. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior projects to play OLB and to be a very tenacious defender at that.
He’s shared a few edits this year that have been worth paying attention to. But he shared one this week that laid the remaining priority targets for the 2021 class out plain as day for all the world to see.
That live weekly program is embedded below and also pops up in the featured image slot at the top of this page.
It was another eye-catching edit for the Georgia football digital team. It brings to mind the classic “Terminator” movies for the T-1000 cyborg for old school DawgNation fans.
It also calls to mind the new heads-up display interface for the first-person shooter video games that are so popular today.
Chambliss shared an edit which sets out the following priority targets in the top right corner of the HUD.
California
- 5-star DE Korey Foreman
- 4-star TE Brock Bowers
Virginia
- 5-star CB Tony Grimes
Georgia
- 5-star OT Amarius Mims
The bottom right of that edit also shares the names of the following alpha targets for this class. Scrolling from top left to bottom right those top prospects are:
- 5-star ILB Smael Mondon, Jr.
- 5-star S James Williams
- 4-star OLB Dallas Turner
- 4-star CB Isaiah Johnson
- 4-star ILB Xavian Sorey, Jr.
Those names have also been fixtures on the weekly “top targets” list for “Before the Hedges” for the last few months, too.
We spent the first block of this week’s show discussing what we saw out of that edit.
Chambliss doesn’t tweet much, but when he does it is usually worth paying attention to.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download.
DAWGNATION RECRUITING
(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Tony Grimes: It appears a decision has been made on his potential reclassification
- Derrick LeBlanc: Georgia extends “dream school” offer to sophomore with elite size
- HEDGES: Who’s the best QB on the board in the class of 2022?
- MJ Morris: New Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has made him a priority
- WATCH: Georgia commit Chaz Chambliss shows he has a bright future at OLB
- Kirby Smart’s comments on the 2021 recruiting cycle thus far laced with empathy and uncertainty
- BREAKING: All-American OL Dylan Fairchild has made his college decision
- Brock Vandagriff: How does that family feel about the JT Daniels transfer?
- BREAKING: Elite 2022 DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew commits to UGA
- Who is Chaz Chambliss? Carrollton staff shares the goods on the new Bulldog commit
- Elite 2022 defensive athlete Daniel Martin already has a “family” feel at UGA
- Brock Bowers: Nation’s No. 3 TE knows what he needs to do before his college decision
- Prince Kollie: The ILB target who had 1,085 yards as a receiver in 2019
- Georgia’s program is now moving past the de-commitments of previous cycles
- The 5 things you haven’t read yet about recent OLB commit Elijah Jeudy
- Jermaine Burton: Why coming home meant everything to Georgia’s next great WR