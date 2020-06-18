WATCH: The Chaz Chambliss edit that caught a lot of eyes this week

DawgNation has a different reaction to the term “Chaz” these days. Those that follow Georgia football recruiting closely know all about Chaz Chambliss as a future stalwart on the Bulldog defense. Chambliss has been featured in a few DawgNation posts after he committed to Georgia earlier this year. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior projects to play OLB and to be a very tenacious defender at that. He’s shared a few edits this year that have been worth paying attention to. But he shared one this week that laid the remaining priority targets for the 2021 class out plain as day for all the world to see.

That live weekly program is embedded below and also pops up in the featured image slot at the top of this page. It was another eye-catching edit for the Georgia football digital team. It brings to mind the classic “Terminator” movies for the T-1000 cyborg for old school DawgNation fans. It also calls to mind the new heads-up display interface for the first-person shooter video games that are so popular today.