Mark Richt: NIL landscape challenges team focus, will be ‘hard to manage’

College football will have a new look this season amid the pending Name-Image-Likeness (NIL) legislation, and former Georgia coach Mark Richt anticipates more challenges than ever.

“It’s going to be hard to manage because those guys’ schedules are pretty packed as it is,” said Richt, a former two-time SEC Coach of the Year and ACC Coach of the Year.

“Now, you add all these deals, and that’s going to be what they think about,” Richt said, referring to athletes’ ability to make money promoting products and their own likeness.

“The more popular they are in social media, the more attractive they are to people to market things. They will spend a lot of time worrying about their own personal brand and how to build it.”

The University of Georgia, like many other schools, has taken a proactive approach. UGA has an agreement with Altius Sports Partners, a group that will educate and assist student-athletes on the NIL legislation that’s set to take effect in Georgia on July 1.

