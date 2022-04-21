‘Championship Moms’ Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and in honor of Georgia’s National Championship, we are going to honor Championship Moms.

If your mom/wife/daughter is a “Championship Mom”, we want to hear from you. Tell us why she is a and she may receive a prize pack worth $350 for Mother’s Day.

This includes a Kroger gift card pack and a 4-pack of annual passports to SeaQuest at Stonecrest. The Kroger gift card pack includes one (1) $50 Bath & Body Works gift card, one (1) $50 Home Chef gift card and one (1) $50 Kroger gift card.

To enter, send an email to us at info@dawgnation.com and tell us in a few sentences why your mom is a Championship Mom.

But don’t wait. Entries close on Friday, April 29th. We will randomly select 5 entries who will each receive one of our prize packs. Winners will be notified and announced on DawgNation Daily the week leading up to Mother’s Day.

And don’t forget Mother’s Day is May 8th. Visit your local Kroger for all your Mother’s Day needs.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on April 18, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on April 29, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older. See Official Rules at [official rules page] for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited.