Honor your Outstanding Teacher with a $250 gift card pack

By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Let’s reward those “OUTSTANDING TEACHERS” with $250 worth of gift cards as they head back to school!

Kroger wants to reward 5 outstanding teachers with $250 in gift cards from Kroger, Target, Bath &Body Works and Home Chef.

Tell us about a teacher from your present or your past who is deserving and we will randomly choose 5 who will each win the gift card pack. And, if you nominate a winner, you will also receive a $50 gift card from Kroger and a DawgNation gift bag.

This is just one small way to honor all our teachers who are heading back to the classroom over the next few weeks. Don’t wait to enter your outstanding teacher. The deadline to enter is Friday, August 4th.

Winners will be announced the following week on DawgNation Daily.

Click here for full contest rules and to enter your outstanding teacher.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on July 17th , 2023 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on August 4th , 2023 at 11:59 a.m. ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents of Georgia who are 18 years of age or older. See Official Rules at [official rules page] for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited.

