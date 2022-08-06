Georgia football defensive line eager to prove it has everything to be ‘championship-caliber’ in 2022

“I don’t question our talent at all,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “We have everything we need in our room to be ready to go be a championship-caliber team. We just have to put the work in to be there.” Logue might be the face, and voice, of the defensive line this year. He’s seen the field before as Georgia rotates heavily on its defensive line. Logue has played in 20 games in his Georgia career, including every game last season. He had 11 tackles, one of which was a sack in the win over Auburn. But this year he is being thrust into bigger roles. He’s expected to take over Davis’ position at the center of the defensive line. He’s also being tasked with leadership duties Davis also held.

Logue isn’t as boisterous as Davis — almost no one is — but the junior from is challenging himself to become more vocal this year. “A lot of people try and put it on me but I’m only one person,” Logue said. “I know I’m ready to work and do what I can do.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart echoes a lot of what Logue said on Thursday. He knows there are high expectations for this defensive line and questions given what they have to replace.