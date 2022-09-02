What the national media is saying about Georgia football ahead of Oregon game

The Georgia Bulldogs will take the field for the first time this season on Saturday, as they take on the Oregon Ducks. The game is one of the most interesting matchups of the opening weekend. No. 3 Georgia comes in after winning last season’s national championship. No. 11 Oregon has a new head coach in Dan Lanning, who was the defensive coordinator on last season’s Georgia team. This will be a drastically looking Georgia team, given the Bulldogs lost 15 players to the NFL draft. Five of those were taken in the first round of the draft, all of them coming on the defensive side of the ball.

But there’s still a lot of talent in Athens, even on that defensive side of the ball. Jalen Carter is seen as one of the best defenders in the country. Kelee Ringo is primed for a big season as is senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith. There’s still enough talent coming back for Georgia to make life very difficult for Oregon and its likely starting quarterback, Bo Nix, according to Tom Fornelli of CBSSports. “I expect the Georgia defense will remain one of the best in the country, even with the players it lost,” Fornelli wrote. “Kirby Smart and his staff have done too good a job of recruiting that side of the ball to expect a drop-off.”