What social media is saying about Georgia football as 2022 season begins
The first games of the 2022 season took place this weekend, with Vanderbilt, North Carolina and Northwestern all being teams that came away with wins.
Georgia will hope to do the same this coming weekend, though in a game with much bigger stakes. The No. 3 ranked Bulldogs will take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks to open the season in a game that will have consequences come the end of the season. Both teams are expected to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff, with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit picking Georgia to make the College Football Playoff.
Herbstreit also recently gave some love to Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who he named as college football’s “top baller.”
“We’re all kind of rooting for each other, supporting each other. It’s a really good environment in that room,’ Bowers said. “Everyone kind of wants everyone to succeed. When someone else is making plays, I’m happy for them. When I’m making plays, people are happy for me. It’s a good environment.”
Even with Georgia having to replace 15 draft picks from last season’s team, expectations are still high for Georgia in part because of players like Bowers, Carter and others. Georgia signed the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the country and bring back what should be a loaded offense.
With the Bulldogs coming off their first national championship since 1980, there is a very real excitement to see how the Bulldogs go about following up last season.