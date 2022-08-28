What social media is saying about Georgia football as 2022 season begins

The first games of the 2022 season took place this weekend, with Vanderbilt, North Carolina and Northwestern all being teams that came away with wins.

Georgia will hope to do the same this coming weekend, though in a game with much bigger stakes. The No. 3 ranked Bulldogs will take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks to open the season in a game that will have consequences come the end of the season. Both teams are expected to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff, with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit picking Georgia to make the College Football Playoff.

Herbstreit also recently gave some love to Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who he named as college football’s “top baller.”