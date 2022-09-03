Kirby Smart comments on Georgia offense’s blazing start, Stetson Bennett playmaking
ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had all the answers for Dan Lanning’s Oregon defense along with his critics.
Bennett, a sixth-year senior walk-on, was 18-of-21 passing for 254 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown as the No. 3 Bulldogs bolted to a 28-3 lead over the No. 11-ranked Ducks.
“He’s made some plays for us,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said during his halftime interview. “You know, we’ve had a couple times where we’ve broke down in protection that he made plays, and that’s what he does. He’s really good at that.”
Bennett spun out of a would-be sack and found an open Ladd McConkey in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bulldogs a 28-3 lead.
Georgia scored touchdowns on all four of its possessions in the opening half, with McConkey and Kenny McIntosh combining for 10 first-half receptions for 128 yards.
Smart, never one for complacency, made it clear he wants to see improved execution on the offensive line.
Bennett’s play-making is apparently, but the head coach would prefer he gets more time to throw when necessary.
“We’ve got to sure up some protection and buy him more time,” Smart said, “but the offense has been really efficient.”
Georgia outgained Oregon 313 yards to 183 yards in the first half and was 5-of-5 converting on third downs.
Oregon QB Bo Nix, a transfer from Oregon, was 16-of-24 passing for 142 yards with two interceptions in the first half.