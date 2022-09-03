Kirby Smart comments on Georgia offense’s blazing start, Stetson Bennett playmaking

ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had all the answers for Dan Lanning’s Oregon defense along with his critics.

Bennett, a sixth-year senior walk-on, was 18-of-21 passing for 254 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown as the No. 3 Bulldogs bolted to a 28-3 lead over the No. 11-ranked Ducks.

“He’s made some plays for us,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said during his halftime interview. “You know, we’ve had a couple times where we’ve broke down in protection that he made plays, and that’s what he does. He’s really good at that.”