Kirby Smart comments on Georgia offense’s blazing start, Stetson Bennett playmaking

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
3
3rd QTR
10:11
35
(3) Georgia
  • (25) BYU
    South Florida
  • Sam Houston State
    0
    4th QTR
    11:10
    (6) Texas A&M
    31
    Bowling Green
    17
    4th QTR
    12:02
    UCLA
    38
    (23) Cincinnati
    0
    Halftime
    (19) Arkansas
    14
    (24) Houston
    7
    3rd QTR
    7:24
    UTSA
    14
  • Bethune-Cookman
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    (16) Miami (FL)
    42
    UTEP
    10
    3rd QTR
    10:48
    (9) Oklahoma
    35
    North Dakota
    7
    3rd QTR
    13:12
    Nebraska
    14
    Arizona
    31
    3rd QTR
    11:12
    San Diego State
    10
  • Tulsa
    20
    3rd QTR
    12:12
    Wyoming
    24
    Norfolk State
    0
    3rd QTR
    11:25
    Marshall
    45
    UC Davis
    7
    Halftime
    California
    17
    Troy
    3
    Halftime
    (21) Ole Miss
    21
  • Nicholls State
    0
    1st QTR
    00:00
    South Alabama
    10
    Texas State
    0
    1st QTR
    13:10
    Nevada
    0
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Ohio
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    James Madison
  • Rice
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @10:00 ET
    (14) USC
    Morgan State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    South Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Liberty
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
  • UMass
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
    Elon
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Illinois State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Auburn
  • Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
    Albany
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (10) Baylor
    Army
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    (7) Utah
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
  • Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
    Grambling State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Memphis
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    Georgia State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
  • Utah State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (1) Alabama
    SMU
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    North Texas
    (5) Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Louisville
    Sun, 9/4 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Syracuse
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 9/4 on LHN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas
    Murray State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Maine
    Sun, 9/4 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    Colgate
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Now @12:00 AM ET
    Stanford
  • Idaho
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Washington State
    Kent State
    Sun, 9/4 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Boise State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Western Kentucky
    Sun, 9/4 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
  • Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
    (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    St. Francis (PA)
    23
    Final
    Akron
    30
    Bryant
    37
    Final
    Florida International
    38
  • Central Michigan
    44
    Final
    (12) Oklahoma State
    58
    South Carolina State
    10
    Final
    UCF
    56
    West Virginia
    31
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    38
    Ball State
    10
    Final
    Tennessee
    59
  • LIU
    0
    Final
    Toledo
    37
    VMI
    10
    Final
    (22) Wake Forest
    44
    Eastern Illinois
    27
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    34
    Alabama A&M
    0
    Final
    UAB
    59
  • Louisiana Tech
    24
    Final
    Missouri
    52
    Penn State
    35
    Final
    Purdue
    31
    New Mexico State
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    38
    Northern Arizona
    3
    Final
    Arizona State
    40
  • Portland State
    17
    Final
    San Jose State
    21
    Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
    William & Mary
    41
    Final
    Charlotte
    24
    Eastern Kentucky
    34
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    42
  • Western Michigan
    13
    Final
    (15) Michigan State
    35
    Virginia Tech
    17
    Final
    Old Dominion
    20
    Temple
    0
    Final
    Duke
    30
    Tennessee Tech
    10
    Final
    Kansas
    56
  • Illinois
    20
    Final
    Indiana
    23
    TCU
    38
    Final
    Colorado
    13
    Delaware
    14
    Final
    Navy
    7
    Rutgers
    22
    Final
    Boston College
    21
  • Buffalo
    10
    Final
    Maryland
    31
    Colorado State
    7
    Final
    (8) Michigan
    51
    North Carolina
    63
    Final
    Appalachian State
    61
    South Dakota State
    3
    Final
    Iowa
    7
  • (13) North Carolina State
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    20
    Richmond
    17
    Final
    Virginia
    34
    Northern Iowa
    17
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Southeast Missouri State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    42
  • (25) BYU
    South Florida
  • Sam Houston State
    0
    4th QTR
    11:10
    (6) Texas A&M
    31
    Bowling Green
    17
    4th QTR
    12:02
    UCLA
    38
    (23) Cincinnati
    0
    Halftime
    (19) Arkansas
    14
    (24) Houston
    7
    3rd QTR
    7:24
    UTSA
    14
090322 Atlanta: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throws for a first down on a scoring drive against Oregon on the way to a 28-3 lead during the second quarter with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looking on in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Kirby Smart comments on Georgia offense’s blazing start, Stetson Bennett playmaking

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had all the answers for Dan Lanning’s Oregon defense along with his critics.

Bennett, a sixth-year senior walk-on, was 18-of-21 passing for 254 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown as the No. 3 Bulldogs bolted to a 28-3 lead over the No. 11-ranked Ducks.

“He’s made some plays for us,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said during his halftime interview. “You know, we’ve had a couple times where we’ve broke down in protection that he made plays, and that’s what he does. He’s really good at that.”

Bennett spun out of a would-be sack and found an open Ladd McConkey in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bulldogs a 28-3 lead.

Georgia scored touchdowns on all four of its possessions in the opening half, with McConkey and Kenny McIntosh combining for 10 first-half receptions for 128 yards.

Smart, never one for complacency, made it clear he wants to see improved execution on the offensive line.

Bennett’s play-making is apparently, but the head coach would prefer he gets more time to throw when necessary.

“We’ve got to sure up some protection and buy him more time,” Smart said, “but the offense has been really efficient.”

Georgia outgained Oregon 313 yards to 183 yards in the first half and was 5-of-5 converting on third downs.

Oregon QB Bo Nix, a transfer from Oregon, was 16-of-24 passing for 142 yards with two interceptions in the first half.

Leave a Comment