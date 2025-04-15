The 2025 SEC Media Days will be back in Atlanta, taking place from July 14 through July 17.

The full schedule for the annual preseason event was announced by the league on Tuesday. The event will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia, led by head coach Kirby Smart, is set to speak to reporters on Tuesday. That same day will see Texas, Auburn and Tennessee step up to the podium.

The Bulldogs won the SEC last season, going 11-3 on the year and 6-2 in conference.

Georgia defeated Texas 22-19 in the SEC championship last season, with Georgia winning the game in overtime on a Trevor Etienne touchdown run.

“The SEC Championship, we’ve told our players, it’s just incredible in terms of the atmosphere, the opponent you play,” Smart said following the win. “I mean, typically for us, it’s been a play-inplay-out or play out game. I just have a lot of respect for this conference, the universities in it, Greg Sankey, our president, President Morehead, Josh Brooks.”

The Bulldogs have won the SEC three times under Smart, accomplishing the feat in 2017 and 2022 as well.

SEC Media Days return to Atlanta, which had not hosted the event since 2022. Last year, the event was held in Dallas. Atlanta will host SEC Media Days for the third time, as it also hosted in 2018.

You can see the full SEC Media Days schedule below. The SEC Network will again provide live, televised coverage of the event.

2025 SEC Media Days schedule

Monday, July 14: LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Tuesday, July 15: Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Auburn

Wednesday, July 16: Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Thursday, July 17: Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss