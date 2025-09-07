ATHENS — Georgia got the win, but not the offensive progress Kirby Smart was hoping for in its 28-6 win over FCS-opponent Austin Peay on Saturday.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs improved to 2-0 while extending its school-record home win streak to 32 games, but the offense turned the ball over twice and failed to produce an offensive play of more than 23 yards.

Georgia rolled up 421 total yards of offense and was 7 of 13 converting third downs, but Smart was understandably disappointed with Georgia’s final series of the first half, when the Bulldogs failed to score on five plays from the Govs’ 1-yard line.

“There were like five plays within inches,” Smart said. “There were three plays where we had a run or a pass completion that didn’t get in (the end zone).”

Gunner Stockton was 26-of-34 passing for 227 yards and carried the ball five times for 13 yards in his third career start.

“I’m pleased with where he’s at,” Smart said. “I was him to have confidence in the pocket and make some throws.”

Here are three takeaways from Georgia’s 28-6 win over Austin Peay (1-1):

Lack of explosives

Georgia has produced just one play of more than 25 yards through the first two games — a 47-yard touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch in the season-opening 45-7 win over Marshall.

Smart noted that how the first two teams have schemed the Bulldogs has had something to do with the lack of explosive plays.

“We got to find ways to be explosive, you gotta go throw the ball downfield and take shots, and that’s probably the toughest thing that I’ve been most disappointed in,” Smart said. “He does it every day in practice, he does a great job of it. It’s more about how people are playing us right now.

“There’s been two weeks in a row that there’s just a ton of cushion.”

Smart said he expects SEC teams, perhaps Tennessee next week, to play tighter in pass coverage.

“It’ll be interesting to see, as people creep up in our league,” Smart said, “are we able to throw it beyond them?”

Short-yardage issues

Georgia’s fruitless drive to the Austin Peay 1-yard line will be scrutinized, as the Bulldogs had issues running the ball effectively in short-yardage situations in their opening game win, too.

Against Marshall, Georgia’s starting offensive had four plays of third-and-3 or shorter where it ran the ball, and it covered for a first down only once, on a Stockton keeper.

The Bulldogs had handoffs to Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens from the Govs’ 1-yard line at the end of the first half that came up short.

Smart noted that injuries kept starting right tackle Earnest Greene III (lower extremity) and starting right guard Juan Gaston (ankle) from playing against Austin Peay.

“We’re certainly not who we need to be with Earnest out,” Smart said. “Juan being out is a factor.

“But it’s the moving parts right now. You know, this guy’s bouncing around, this guy’s here, this guy’s there. But that’s part of it. When you have injuries, you’ve got to have guys step up.”

Defense flexes

The Georgia defense is as sturdy as most expected, and that was on display when the Bulldogs held strong with a goal-line stand at the start of the fourth quarter, protecting what was then a 21-6 lead.

UGA defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye made a run stop at the Bulldogs’ 2-yard line and then linebacker Raylen Wilson followed with a fourth-down tackle after Austin Peay quarterback Chris Parson completed a short pass to Jackson Head, wrestling the Govs’ tight end down to the ground at the 1-yard line.

“We’re not going to let anybody in our end zone for free,” Smart said. “The best defenses I’ve ever been around will not allow you to run the ball in. You have to force people to throw the ball to score, and that’s hard to do down in those tight quarters.”

Austin Peay finished with 196 total yards, but only 45 yards came on the ground, as the Govs averaged just 1.6 yards per carry.