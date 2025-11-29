ATLANTA — Georgia took care of rival Georgia Tech, 16-9, but the Bulldogs needed all 60 minutes to extinguish the Yellow Jackets’ threat.

Georgia’s defense kept Georgia Tech star Haynes King out of the end zone, but it had to be on guard every second, right down to the final play when King heaved-up a Hail Mary from the UGA 44 with one second left on the final play of the game.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (11-1) batted down the pass in the end zone and now await their postseason path, needing either Texas A&M to lose to Texas on Friday night, or Alabama to lose to Auburn on Saturday, to play in the SEC championship game.

All that was on Georgia’s mind this week, however, was keeping King in check, which it managed to do, as the Georgia Tech quarterback finished 19-of-27 passing for 181 yards and an interception, while rushing 10 times for 39 yards.

It wasn’t a banner day for UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton, either, as he was 11-of-21 passing for 70 yards with a touchdown and an interception, rushing 15 times for 42 yards.

Indeed, the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (11-1), had trouble scoring themselves against a Yellow Jackets defense that entered the game ranked 107th in the nation in total defense, allowing 409 yards per game, and 77th in the country in scoring defense with 25.8 points per game allowed.

Per the often-repeated cliché, in rivalry games, the records get thrown out, not that No. 23-ranked Georgia Tech’s 9-3 mark appears to shabby.

Kirby Smart said last spring Georgia would have to run the ball well to have success that season, and that was the case on Saturday, the Bulldogs-out-rushing the Yellow Jackets 190 yards to 69 yards.

“A lot of patience,” Kirby Smart said, asked after the game the key to the win. “Give Georgia Tech credit, they stayed in the game, they played hard. I didn’t think we played our best game, but we made plays when we had to.”

Georgia, which won a program-unprecedented eighth-straight game in the series, looked to take control with a dominant second quarter, leading 13-3 at the half.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter before things grew tense in the fourth quarter, Yellow Jackets’ kicker Aidan Birr connecting on a 41-yard field goal to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 16-9 with 3:30 remaining.

Georgia responded by grinding out a valuable first down when Josh McCray burst through the line for a 3-yard gain on a third-an-1 at the UGA 34 to keep the clock moving.

The Bulldogs didn’t have to punt the ball back to Georgia Tech until there was just 14 seconds remaining, leaving King without enough time to pull off the comeback from his own 20-yard line.

In addition to playing solid defense — assignment sound and tackling well — Georgia also controlled King by keeping him off the field.

UGA won the time of possession battle 35 minutes, 21 seconds to 24:39.

It was the first time since 2014 — and third time in history — that UGA and Tech played each other with both teams having already won nine games

Run Game

Smart didn’t waiver from the most important element of the game throughout the action: Georgia’s ability to run the ball

The game essentially came down to that after Tech cut the lead to 16-9, as the Bulldogs faced a third-and-1 at their own 34 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

Stockton handed to Josh McCray, a 235-pound transfer from Illinois who saw his most extensive action of the season, and McCray powered through the line for 3 yards that enabled the clock to run down to the 2-minute warning.

The Yellow Jackets had only two timeouts remaining — having burned one with an unsuccessful attempt to get a measurement reversed in the third quarter.

Indeed, it was another key play call, an another key fourth-down run, as Smart elected to go for a fourth-and-1 from his own 34 with 2:55 left in the third quarter and Georgia up 13-6.

Cash Jones tumbled over a defender to get the nose of the ball across the conversion line, leading to a field goal that gave the Bulldogs an important 16-6 cushion.

Gunner misfiring

It was not a marquee performance from Stockton, who thew his second interception in as many games to provide Georgia Tech the advantageous field position it needed to jump out to a 3-0 first-quarter lead.

Stockton simply misfired on a pass across the middle, off-target on a throw intended for tight end Lawson Luckie that went into the arms of Georgia Tech linebacker Tah’j Butler at the UGA 37.

The Yellow Jackets swarmed the line of scrimmage, forcing Stockton to take shots deep down the field into what was most-often strong coverage.

Pep talk

Georgia Tech might have actually become a more dangerous team after Pitt all but ended its hopes of making the playoffs last week with a 42-28 win over the Yellow Jackets.

It was essentially a one-game season for Coach Brent Key and his team, which has made no secret of their passion for the rivalry, anyway.

Key, in his halftime commentary, provided a recap of what he told his team to fire them up.

“Empty our tank, we’ve got 30 minutes,” Key said he told his team. “It’s two rounds, there’s two rounds left, one person standing at the end.

“Every tackle matters, every play matters, every block matters, every score matters.”