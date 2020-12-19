5-star Georgia QB signee Brock Vandagriff leads Prince Avenue Christian to state title game

NORCROSS — Brock Vandagriff let himself soak up the moment with a few minutes to go in Prince Avenue Christian’s runaway 50-3 win Friday night at Wesleyan. “I can’t believe we are going to play for a state championship now,” Vandagriff said. “I’ve been dreaming about this my whole life man.”

He has. His Wolverines will. Behind three passing touchdowns and one score on the ground, the Bulldog signee led Prince Avenue (12-1) to the Georgia High School Association’s Class A private state championship game currently scheduled for Dec. 28. “It is an amazing feeling,” Brock Vandagriff said. “I can’t even describe it honestly. Me and my Dad have dreamed about this forever. To be able to bring it to Prince is something special. I think this is the second time we have been to the state championship in the whole history of Prince Avenue.” Vandagriff is the star quarterback. His father, Greg, is the head coach who was able to exorcise a few state semifinal demons with the victory. “I thought forever I was the [Marty] Schottenheimer of [GHSA state playoff] semifinal games,” Greg Vandagriff said. “You know this is six out of seven years in a row. Meaning six out of the last seven years in the semifinals. I was 0-5 before that. Early in my career, we made it twice. So I was really 0-7 before that. So know I am 1-for-8, but I want to be 1-for-1 when it matters.” The Prince Avenue coach was comparing his playoff track record with that of longtime successful NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer was a head coach for 21 seasons. His teams were always successful. To a point.

Schottenheimer only managed a 5-13 record in the postseason. Greg Vandagriff now gets a chance to shake off some of that bad playoff mojo for good against Trinity Christian (12-2) in about 10 days. His son Brock running out of cool moments in his young life of late. Vandagriff and his squad eliminated 5-time defending Class A state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy last week by a 38-0 margin. Then he wrapped up his high school coursework. That was the same day he signed with Georgia. Then Vandagriff led Prince to a second road win at Wesleyan this season to help shatter that jinx with his father and the Prince program in the state semifinals. “This is the definition of living the dream,” Brock Vandagriff said. “I graduated from high school on Thursday with my last exam. So done with school. Then we come and we advance to the state championship tonight. The offense had a great game. I think we went on a 50-0 run and can’t say enough about the defense either. They were getting after it as well.” Wesleyan actually went up 3-0 on its first series of the game. That was it. Prince Avenue tallied the next 50 points of the contest. The Wolves literally did not have an answer for Prince Avenue and Vandergriff. His Wolverines have been keyed by the defense of late having given up just three points in their past two games.

