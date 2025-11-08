STARKVILLE, Miss. — Georgia football made a loud statement on Saturday afternoon, mitigating the ringing of cowbells at Davis-Wade Stadium.

UGA piled up a season-high 567 yards of total offense with Nate Frazier recording a career-high 181 yards rushing while Gunner Stockton threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-29 passing.

The visiting No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1 SEC) dominated throughout the action en route to the 41-21 victory over Mississippi State, gaining valuable momentum with No. 11-ranked Texas on deck at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday..

The Longhorns (7-2, 4-1) were idle on Saturday after entering their bye week riding a four-game win streak.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart clearly made sure his team wasn’t looking ahead on Saturday, as his Bulldogs came out of the visiting team tunnel ready to play.

Technically, it was the sixth time in Georgia’s seven SEC games that it came from behind to win, albeit, it was only a 7-3 deficit before UGA dominated the second quarter.

Stockton led three consecutive touchdown drives in the second quarter as UGA charged to a 24-7 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs wasted no time pouring it on in the third quarter.

Nate Frazier broke loose on a career-long 59-yard run for a touchdown that made the score 31-7 on UGA’s opening drive of the second half, and then Noah Thomas had a 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown that made it 38-7, essentially putting the game out of reach.

Stockton, who also rushed six times for 31 yards, was pulled with 10:02 left and UGA up 41-14.

Mississippi State (5-5, 1-5) utilized two quarterbacks, with back-up Kamario Taylor having the better afternoon, 6-of-10 passing for 87 yards and 12 carries for 53 yards and three touchdowns.

MSU starter Blake Shapen was 10-of-15 passing for 86 yards and was sacked three times.

It was Georgia’s 900th victory all time, making it one of only nine FBS programs to win that many.

• Michigan 1,019-360-36

• Ohio State 983-335-53

• Alabama 978-342-43

• Notre Dame 965-341-42

• Texas 964-397-33

• Oklahoma 955-348-53

• Penn State 946-414-41

• Nebraska 928-431-40

• Georgia 900-433-54

Offensive explosion

Georgia piled up a season-high 567 yards on the strength of a season-high 303 yards rushing, Frazier leading the way with his 181 yards on 12 carries (15.1 yards per carry).

Stockton’s 264 yards passing are underscored by the fact that he avoided an interception — no easy task against a Mississippi State defense that entered the game leading the SEC with 11 interceptions.

Georgia had 14 plays of 10 yards or more that accounted for 367 of its 567 yards, as Frazier ripped off a career-long 59-yard carry for a touchdown and Noah Thomas reeled in a season-long 64-yard pass.

Defensive statement

Mississippi State had just one pass play over 40 yards — a 57-yarder in the fourth quarter after UGA had pulled many of its starters — after entering the day leading the SEC with 16 pass plays of more than 40 yards.

Safety KJ Bolden, in addition to keeping the Maroon Bulldogs’ offense in front of him, led UGA with 10 tackles.

Linebacker Raylen Wilson also had a big day, making 6 tackles and 1.5 sacks, while CJ Allen also had six tackles and half a sack and Quintavius Johnson and Christian Miller were also credited with a half-sack each.

The three sacks were a season-high for UGA, which entered the day last in the SEC with eight sacks in the previous eight games.

The streaks

Georgia takes care of business when its supposed to, as evidenced by its nation-leading active streak of 47 straight wins over unranked opponents, dating back to a 20-17 double-overtime win over South Carolina in 2019.

Mississippi State, which snapped its SEC losing streak at 16 games with a 38-35 win at Arkansas last Saturday, lost to an SEC opponent at home for the 12th consecutive time dating back to its 39-33 overtime win over Auburn on Nov. 12, 2022.