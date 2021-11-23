DawgNation returns to Marlow’s to preview the SEC Championship

We invite you to join us at Marlow’s Brookhaven on Thursday, December 2nd to preview the SEC Championship game vs. Alabama. To celebrate our return to Marlow’s, they will be giving away a VIP Experience which includes a reserved table for 4 and a $150 food and beverage tab for the evening!

To enter the VIP Experience, send an email to info@dawgnation.com and answer the following question. Name two Georgia recruits who have joined us at a Marlow’s event over the years. You have over 10 to choose from. We will choose one random winner from all correct entries and contact you by Wednesday, December 1st to let you know you won.

In addition to a live Q&A, we will have a live broadcast of our “Chase 4 The Championship” series hosted by DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and joined by Jeff Sentell and Connor Riley.